Pakistan confirms 477 coronavirus cases, 104 new in last 24 hours

Pakistan government on Sunday (March 22) said that total number of coronavirus positive patients in the country has jumped to 477 and a National Health Emergency of Public Concern was declared by the government on March 13 to check the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

According to Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH), the risk assessment for COVID-19 in Pakistan is currently HIGH. A total of 1,409,798 persons have been screened so far at different entry points of the country, including airports and seaports.

Pakistan government released a statement confirming that around 782 pilgrims are quarantined at Ghazi University, D.G. Khan., 1,059 are quarantined at Labour Colony, Sukkur, 330 pilgrims which entered Gilgit Baltistan have been quarantined at various locations in Gilgit and Skardu, 269 Pilgrims which entered KP are quarantined at D.I. Khan, 4 pilgrims which entered AJ&K are quarantined at Mirpur, 2,770 pilgrims are currently quarantined at Taftan.

In the last 24 hours, 104 more cases have been confirmed across the country.

The total quarantine beds available in Pakistan are 23,557 and total number of designated tertiary care hospitals are 35. There ae 2,942 isolation beds across Pakistan and total number of testing facilities in the country is 15.