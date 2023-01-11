Pakistan crisis: 'Shoe Attack' on Home Minister Rana Sanaullah outside Punjab assembly - WATCH

Pakistan: As heated arguments continued inside the Punjab Assembly, a shoe was tossed Tuesday at the windscreen of Home Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle outside the legislative. When the incident happened, the minister was sitting in the front passenger seat while his driver drove the car passing by a group of journalists. In a video of the incident that is going viral on social media, the shoe, which appeared to be aimed at Sanaullah, was allegedly launched by an unknown man. It came flying towards his vehicle as the minister prepared to leave the provincial assembly’s premises.

Sanaullah’s driver stopped the car for a moment, when the shoe was thrown but moved on once it flew past the vehicle. According to media reports, the shoe was allegedly thrown by the driver of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member (MPA) Rashid Hafeez in the Punjab Assembly.

Shoe hurled at the car of Rana Sanaullah outside Punjab Assembly. pic.twitter.com/PikUHRQ6av January 10, 2023

Earlier today, the minister along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders were barred by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government. As per the details, the police and the assembly staff stopped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers and leaders from entering the premises of the building; however, some of the members forced their way into it.

Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.

"The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader, adding they (the Punjab government) were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab's coalition government have been at loggerheads for several days as the political turmoil intensifies over Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence.