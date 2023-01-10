topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan Election Commission issues arrest warrants against Imran Khan and other top leaders in contempt case

The election watchdog had issued notices against them in August and September last year in the exercise of its powers of contempt after the PTI leaders repeatedly bashed the commission and Raja over what they claim is their partisan policy and their alleged favouring of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Pakistan Election Commission issues arrest warrants against Imran Khan and other top leaders in contempt case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top election body on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of his party in a contempt case. The case is based on statements issued by top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. A four-member ECP bench headed by Nisar Durrani issued warrants against Khan and his close aides – Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.

The election watchdog had issued notices against them in August and September last year in the exercise of its powers of contempt after the PTI leaders repeatedly bashed the commission and Raja over what they claim is their partisan policy and their alleged favouring of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

At the previous hearing, the ECP had given the PTI leaders a last chance to appear before it. During the hearing on Tuesday, the commission rejected the pleas for their exemption from appearance and issued arrest warrants against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

The bench adjourned the hearing till January 17. Khan has been asking the ECP chief to resign for allegedly failing to play the role of a neutral election commissioner. The chief rejected the calls by asserting he was working as per law.

Live Tv

Imran KhanPakistanIslamabadElection Commission of PakistanElection ComissionPakistan Muslim LeaguePTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case