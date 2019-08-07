Pakistan expels Indian High Commissioner, downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade after J&K special status scrapped

Pakistan on Wednesday anounced that it will downgrade the diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India, after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs). The Pakistan government has expelled Indian High Commissioner, Ajay Bisaria, as part of their downgrading process. The newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner will also not come to India.

Live TV

Pakistan and India diplomatic relations have been suspended previously in 1965 and 1971. This means that all the staff was pulled back. The diplomatic relations have previously been downgraded in 1999 and 2002.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also decided that the matter will be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council. Known to approach the international community for the Kashmir issue every time, Pakistan has once again done it.

Despite reiterating that the decision on Jammu and Kashmir is the internal matter of India, Pakistan has been interfering since the move on Jammu and Kashmir was taken by the Modi government. Pakistan had said that it would exercise every possible option available to it to protest against India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan government also said that their Independence Day on August 14 will be observed "in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination". The country has decided to observe August 15 as Black Day.

In a meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Khan took these decisions. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for KA&GB, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, V-CNS, SAPM on Information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers.

PM Khan has directed that all diplomatic channels be activated and asked the armed forces to continue the vigilance.