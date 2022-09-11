NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Pakistan faces fever medicine shortage amid rising Dengue cases

Over 2,000 people were affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after excessive rains left breeding sites for mosquitoes. Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are also dangerously affected by Dengue

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Pakistan faces acute fever medicine shortage amid Dengue outbreak
  • Over 2,000 people affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region
  • Pakistan`s Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, dengue has started to take a dangerous turn

Karachi: Pakistan continues to report more and more dengue virus cases daily, with panic and fear spreading among the public as a shortage of fever medicines has also surfaced, media reports said. In Pakistan`s Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, dengue has started to take a dangerous turn, Geo News reported.

Karachi reported another death from dengue virus in the last 24 hours, with over 2,000 people affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after excessive rains left breeding sites for mosquitoes, the report stated.

The wards reserved for dengue patients in Karachi`s hospitals have been full. Punjab reported 125 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Moreover, dengue claimed four lives in the province, data from the Health Department showed.

Meanwhile, a shortage of medicine for fever remains persists in most areas of the country, with pharmacies in Punjab awaiting a resumption in the supply of the drug in Punjab for the last four weeks, Geo News reported. In Peshawar, the price of a leaf of fever pills has increased from Rs 17 to Rs 30.

PakistanPakistan floodsDengue outbreak in PakistanFever medicine shortage in Pakistan

