ISLAMABAD: A midnight crackdown by the security personnel forced the supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to evacuate the D-Chowk and its adjacent main business district of the capital ending their protest, which his party on Wednesday described as a “massacre” under the “fascist military regime.” Police sources said about 450 protestors were arrested in the crackdown and more arrests are expected while Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it was a violent assault on protesters by security forces firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, PTI supporters battled law enforcing agencies and succeeded in reaching the D-Chowk for a sit-in till their leader told otherwise as part of their protest march to Islamabad that started on Sunday. The supporters' clash with police killed six security personnel and injured dozens.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the march to Islamabad from Peshawar along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that the protestors would not go away until Imran Khan, who had given the final call for protest, was released from jail even as security personnel continued their efforts to move them from the area. Video footage showed Khan's supporters facing tear gas and climbing on the shipping containers placed on the roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

Around midnight, police and Rangers launched an operation to clear the Blue Area business area, forcing the protestors to move away along with Bibi and Gandapur. Police sources said that about 450 protestors were arrested in the crackdown and more arrests are expected after the end of the protest. Special teams have been formed to arrest PTI leaders, the sources added.

Addressing a press conference later at D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Gandapur and Bushra Bibi had fled away. “They ran away in front of you, not one or two or three but thousands of people ran away,” he said He said it was a priority to restore the roads that were closed for traffic in the capital. He also announced that schools would reopen on Thursday.

“Mobile and internet services will be restored by morning. You will find all roads in working condition by morning,” he said, adding that the administration would try to remove all containers by morning. PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said in a post on X that that “Gandapur and Bibi are safe”, according to the information he received from sources he did not disclose.

Geo News, however, reported that Bibi and Gandapur have reached Peshawar, while the party has ended its protest. Information Minister Atta Tarar also claimed in a press conference that Gandapur and Bibi fled away. “Sadly I must say this was not a final call but a miscall,” he said mockingly referring to the ‘final call' of Khan for protest.

“You will not believe how they've run away from here. They've abandoned their cars, sandals and some even their clothes here,” he claimed. He alleged that documents were also found detailing a plan to enter the Red Zone to attack parliament and government property, and target state officials. Tarar said the whole route at D-Chowk was clear and roads were reopening as well.

PTI, in a reaction to the crackdown, blamed the government for using violence and killing hundreds of its workers. “A massacre has unfolded in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal, fascist military regime led by the Shehbaz-Zardari-Asim alliance. The nation is drowning in blood,” it said in a post on X referring to the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Gen Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The party said that the armed security forces launched a violent assault on PTI protesters, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible. “With hundreds dead and countless injured, the interior minister's threat to kill and then the declaration of ‘victory' over slaughtered innocents is enough evidence of the regime's inhumanity.

The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a strong stand against this brutal crackdown,” the party said. The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.