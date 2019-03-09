हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Pakistan High Commissioner meets PM Khan, discusses prevailing situation in region

On March 6, Prime Minister Khan said that a war with India was averted because of "timely and correct decisions."

Pakistan High Commissioner meets PM Khan, discusses prevailing situation in region
Reuters photo

Islamabad: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek advice on the current situation between India and Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Quoting the statement, ARY News reported that the Pakistani diplomat met Prime Minister Khan before leaving for New Delhi. Following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, Pakistan called back its High Commissioner in India amid reports of escalating tension between the two countries.

India lost over 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly February 14 terror attack, following which it launched a pre-emptive, anti-terror strike against a major JeM terror camp in Pakistan`s Balakot, where many top JeM commanders and terrorists were targetted.

On March 6, Prime Minister Khan said that a war with India was averted because of "timely and correct decisions."

There is intense global pressure against Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror outfits after India mounted a diplomatic campaign in this regard.

Notwithstanding the heightened tensions, India and Pakistan will be holding the first meeting to discuss and finalise modalities for Kartarpur Corridor at the Attari-Wagah on March 14.

Following this, the Indian delegation is due to visit Islamabad on March 28, according to Pakistan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tags:
Imran KhanPulwama attackJeM
Next
Story

China wants to have permanent military presence in Africa through CPEC: US Commander

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Morning Breaking: Pak govt stops Hafiz Saeed from delivering Friday ‘sermon’