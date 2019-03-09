Pakistan High Commissioner meets PM Khan, discusses prevailing situation in region

Islamabad: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek advice on the current situation between India and Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Quoting the statement, ARY News reported that the Pakistani diplomat met Prime Minister Khan before leaving for New Delhi. Following the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, Pakistan called back its High Commissioner in India amid reports of escalating tension between the two countries.

India lost over 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly February 14 terror attack, following which it launched a pre-emptive, anti-terror strike against a major JeM terror camp in Pakistan`s Balakot, where many top JeM commanders and terrorists were targetted.

On March 6, Prime Minister Khan said that a war with India was averted because of "timely and correct decisions."

There is intense global pressure against Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists and terror outfits after India mounted a diplomatic campaign in this regard.

Notwithstanding the heightened tensions, India and Pakistan will be holding the first meeting to discuss and finalise modalities for Kartarpur Corridor at the Attari-Wagah on March 14.

Following this, the Indian delegation is due to visit Islamabad on March 28, according to Pakistan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.