Pakistan Horror: Belgian Woman Raped For 5 Days, Found Abandoned On Road

On August 14, Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, a 28-year-old Belgian woman was discovered on the streets of Islamabad with her hands tied. According to reports from Pakistan Media and police sources, the woman claimed she had been raped for five days, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect. Samaa TV also reported that the woman was found abandoned with her hands bound behind her. Local residents notified the police, who quickly arrived and rescued her.

The woman informed the authorities that she had been assaulted by multiple men over five days, and preliminary investigations supported her claims. Based on her account, the police arrested a suspect named Tameezuddin. After the case was filed, the woman was taken to a hospital for a physical examination to evaluate her injuries.

According to Pakistan Today, Tameezuddin was arrested at his home by Aabpara police officers. During questioning, Tameezuddin claimed that the woman was mentally unstable and did not have personal identification or travel documents at the time of the incident.

The police are considering further searches of Tameezuddin’s residence to recover any of the woman’s belongings. Authorities have also arranged for Tameezuddin to undergo a medical examination at the same hospital where the victim is being treated. The investigation continues as officials work to piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the victim, the report added.

According to Dawn Media, police officials told the outlet that they received information about a woman who had been abandoned on the roadside in Sector G-6/1-3. When a police team arrived at the location, they found a young woman in her mid-20s. She identified herself as a Belgian citizen and told the police she had arrived in Islamabad about six months ago. She claimed she had been living with a man who had repeatedly raped her.

The police also contacted the Belgian embassy, which reportedly had no record of such an individual traveling to Pakistan. They then referred the police to the Netherlands mission since the location she indicated as her native area is near the border between both countries, Dawn reported.