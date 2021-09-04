हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Pakistan ISI Chief reaches Kabul, will meet Taliban leaders amid rumors of discord

Amid rumors of discord among Talibani leadership, Pakistan's ISI Chief Faiz Hameed arrives in Kabul. The Taliban is scheduled to announce key positions to its government today.

Pakistan ISI Chief reaches Kabul, will meet Taliban leaders amid rumors of discord

New Delhi: In a recent development, Pakistan's ISI Chief Faiz Hameed arrived at Kabul on Saturday (September 4, 2021). He is meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan. Also, it is being claimed that the will meet with the top Talibani leadership.

According to report in Afghan media, there is heavy discord between the Haqqani Group and Mullah Baradar's faction among Taliban over key positions allottment in the Taliban-ruled government. It could be reason behind ISI Chief's visit to Kabul.

The Taliban is scheduled to announce key positions to its government today. 

On Friday, it was declared that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government. 

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

