Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak

The government of Pakistan has issued a commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev. The coin is worth Pakistan Rupees (PKR) 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib. Postal stamps, worth PKR 8, to the travelling pilgrims, will also be issued, reported The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday shared a list of 575 pilgrims scheduled to attend the inaugural `jatha` to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan. The first group of pilgrims from India is expected to depart for the neighbouring country on November 9.

India had, on October 24, signed an agreement with Pakistan on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Islamabad will levy USD 20 as a service charge on each Indian, who will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.