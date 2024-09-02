Advertisement
Dream Bazar Mall In Pakistan's Karachi Looted On Opening Day; Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s largest thrift store in Karachi descended into chaos as a massive crowd stormed the premises, resulting in widespread vandalism and looting.  

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The much-anticipated grand opening of what was touted as Pakistan’s largest thrift store in Karachi descended into chaos as a massive crowd stormed the premises, resulting in widespread vandalism and looting. The incident, which was captured in several viral videos on social media, has sparked outrage and disbelief among viewers.

Mega Thrift Store Launch Turns Chaotic

The thrift store, named 'Dream Bazaar,' was hailed as the first of its kind in Pakistan, offering discounted prices on clothing, home essentials, and accessories. However, what was supposed to be a momentous occasion quickly spiraled out of control when over a thousand people flocked to the mall, overwhelming the store's management.

Scenes of Mayhem and Destruction

In one of the widely shared videos, a large crowd can be seen eagerly waiting on the staircase leading to the store. Within moments, the crowd surged forward, forcing their way into the building, causing widespread destruction. Another video shows a man surveying the aftermath, expressing his dismay at the state of the store. “We promised the best deals. Look what they have done to ‘Dream Bazaar’,” he lamented.

