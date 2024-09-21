The district administration of Lahore on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold its power show in Lahore's Kahna, today in line with the directives given by the high court, Geo News reported.

The deputy commissioner, in its no objection certificate (NOC), has set 43 conditions for PTI public gathering, including fixing a time limit for the rally from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The conditions mentioned by the deputy commissioner included that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur "should tender apology publically for his vitriol during Islamabad Jalsa on September 8, whereas, all those under trial for hate speech in the previous public gathering shall not be allowed to participate/appear on stage."

It added that no "anti-state/anti institution" slogans and statements should be made during the rally and asked Imran Khan-founded party that "no Afghan flag to be hoisted and no Afghan paid manpower to be brought to Jalsa," as reported by Geo News.

Another condition mentioned by deputy commissioner reads, "No proclaimed offender will participate/appear in Jalsa. If so facilitating their arrest will be responsibility of Administration of Jalsa, failing which Admin will be tried for abetment."

In a video statement, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called on the administration not to cause hurdles in the way of the rally.

He said the participants would be able to reach the rally venue on time if hurdles were created for them and hence the gathering will be concluded timely.

Gohar Ali Khan said, "PTI workers should participate in the rally peacefully," while urging workers to reach the venue on time so that the entire process could be concluded on time, Geo News reported.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has termed the holding of rally a "do or die" situation. He has expressed optimism about the success of PTI's power show in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the party has prepared a container for Ali Amin Gandapur. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM will use the container for travelling to the rally venue in Lahore from Swabi, Geo News reported, citing sources closer to the party.

The sources further said Gandapur will also address PTI workers in the central convoy in Swabi before departing to Lahore.

Citing the installation of containers and heavy police deployments on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Punjab border, a KP CM's spokesperson said that heavy machinery, including 50 cranes, shovels and other equipment, has been sent to the Peshawar Motorway, which would be used to remove barriers placed on the way towards Lahore rally's venue.

The district administration's decision came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the PTI to submit a request to the city's deputy commissioner (DC) for holding the rally in Lahore while ordering the latter to take a decision on it by 5 pm (local time).

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea filed by PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood.

Meanwhile, the government has planned to arrest "3,700 suspects who are wanted and proclaimed offenders" in May 9 riot cases when they attend the Lahore rally, Geo News reported, citing Punjab government sources.

"Lahore police compiled data of the wanted persons via Safe City cameras and formed special teams who would be identified and arrested through the use of artificial intelligence and other modern technology," the report stated.

The PTI has been trying to hold rallies in Pakistan for months. However, authorities have repeatedly not allowed PTI to hold rallies, citing security issues and other reasons. PTI, however, managed to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on September 8.

Following PTI's power show, a crackdown was launched against party leaders -- some of who were even allegedly "picked" from within the parliament's premises for allegedly breaching the no objection certificate (NOC) issued by the administration as well as the "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024." The law had taken effect just a day before the Imran Khan-founded party's rally, Geo News reported.