IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan: News anchor known for supporting Imran Khan arrested

A prominent Pakistani TV anchor known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested, reports AP.

 

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 07:23 AM IST
  • A prominent Pakistani TV anchor known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested.
  • The arrest of the TV journalist comes weeks after a court in Islamabad ordered police not to arrest him.
  • Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the anchor.

Pakistan: News anchor known for supporting Imran Khan arrested

A prominent Pakistani TV anchor known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday on the outskirts of the capital, his colleagues said. It was unclear on what charges police arrested Imran Riaz Khan. The arrest of the TV journalist comes weeks after a court in Islamabad ordered police not to arrest him and several other journalists after complaints were lodged accusing them of inciting hatred against the military.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

Khan, the former premier, took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the anchorperson.

Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April. He contends his removal was part of a US plot, a charge Washington denies.

 

