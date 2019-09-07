Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits LoC along with Army Chief General Bajwa

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC). He was accompanied by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

The visit happened on the occasion of Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day. During their visit, Khan was "briefed on the ongoing situation at the LoC", according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported news agency ANI. He also interacted with troops and families of the deceased soldiers.

Khan's decision to visit the LoC comes at a time when some days ago, he said that his country's armed forces are ready to deal with any situation if India carries out any military action in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan has vehemently opposed Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Majority of the countries across the world have also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision relating to J&K and have refused to interfere in the matter stressing that it is a bilateral issue.

his government has been crying foul over Indian's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.