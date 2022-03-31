हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation shortly, no-confidence vote deferred to April 3

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's address to the nation comes as the no-confidence motion against his government has been postponed till April 3. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation shortly today (March 31) after the National Assembly session was adjourned abruptly till Sunday (April 3) when the opposition demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government. 

Earlier today, PM Khan also chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for coordination on security issues, at the Prime Minister's House. 

Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to save his government. Notably, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the Opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers adding that Khan should resign.

Interestingly, no Pakistani PM has successfully completed a full five-year term in office nor has any PM been ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan has become the third premier to face the challenge of a no-trust motion.

Khan’s troubles have increased after his two main allies– Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-- joined hands with the Opposition to oust the Imran Khan-led government. 

However, Khan's ministers have asserted that he would fight until “the last ball of the last over”. 

LIVE Updates on the Pakistan PM’s address here:

PM Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are holding an important meeting, which has led to a delay in Khan's address earlier scheduled for 7:15 pm, ANI cited Pakistan's Dunya News as saying. 

