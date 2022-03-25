Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face floor test on March 28, Parliament adjourned

New Delhi: Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly on Friday adjourned the parliament, which was set to discuss the No-Confidence Motion against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, till March 28.

Notably, the Pakistani PM will now face the floor test on Monday, reported local media.

Speaker adjourns Parliament until Monday, March 28 for No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

The crucial no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan was filed by a joint front of all the opposition parties.

Ahead of the National Assembly session on no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People`s Party (PPP) announced that matters had been settled with key government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and that the ruling coalition member will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan.

Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan`s PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan`s situation is precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

Before adjournment, the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday issued a 15-point 'Orders of the Day' for the NA session, which included the no-confidence resolution, but it is believed that normal house proceedings will not be held on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that early elections can be held in the country to end the current political uncertainty due to a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is struggling to save his government.

(With agency inputs)

