Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today after weeks of hustle

New Delhi: After weeks of political hustle and attempts to woo back supporters as well as people, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose tenure as the nation’s leader hangs in balance, will face the crucial No-Confidence Motion in parliament on Sunday.

It is believed that the former cricketer-turned-politician has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the assembly as well as the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army leads.

The biggest blow

What can be termed a massive blow was when Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) swapped sides.

The MQM announced on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People`s Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

What’s next for Imran Khan?

Imran Khan, who was elected in July 2018, had vowed to fix the economy and combat corruption. The leader, however, is not going quietly and has a contingency plan ready if ousted from power.

Khan, in the last bid to gather support from the general public, held a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad and gave controversial speeches to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters.

A day before the decisive no-confidence vote, Imran Khan urged the country`s youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.

Pakistan Prime Minister even said that he has "more than one plan" for tomorrow`s vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

In an editorial on Saturday, Pakistan`s Dawn said Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in Sunday’s vote of no-confidence into a moment of political martyrdom.

Live TV