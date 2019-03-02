हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was in Lahore to oversee the handing over Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Khan arrived in Lahore on Friday afternoon, a couple of hours before IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to the Wagah border from Islamabad, amid high security.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was in Lahore to oversee the handing over Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in Lahore to oversee the 'smooth' handing over captured Indian Air Force pilot to India at the Wagah border on Friday, official sources said. Khan arrived in Lahore on Friday afternoon, a couple of hours before IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought to the Wagah border from Islamabad, amid high security.

"PM Khan's main purpose of being in the town was to oversee the 'smooth' handing over of the captured Indian pilot to the Border Security Force," an official source said. 

He said during his stay Khan held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who praised the premier for ordering the release of the Indian pilot.  They said this gesture would establish that Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted peace with its neighbouring countries especially India. 

Buzdar said: "This move will help de-escalte tensions between India and Pakistan." 

"The prime minister stayed in the city till the time the Indian pilot was handed over to his country. Later, he left for Islamabad," the source added.

Pakistan Foreign Office, in a statement issued after handing over of the Indian pilot to India said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan who announced his (Varthaman's) return as a 'goodwill gesture' aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India."

Wing Commander Varthaman was arrested when his MIG-21 crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after being shot down by Pakistan Air Force for what Islamabad said "violating Pakistani airspace" on February 27. 

Tags:
PakistanImran KhanIndian Air ForceIAFAbhinandan Varthaman
Next
Story

Brazen propaganda: Pakistan releases suspect video of Abhinandan Varthaman before his release

Must Watch

PT44S

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandant at Wagah-Attari border, to cross border soon to enter India