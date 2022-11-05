Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges Chief Justice to investigate Imran Khan’s allegations

Lahore: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, November 5, 2022, slammed Imran Khan for undermining national institutions and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations. "Imran Niazi habitually uses baseless allegations and lies to spread anarchy. Government has decided to request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations. Let the people see through his game plan to undermine national institutions," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to investigate the allegations made by the PTI Chief Imran Khan and also the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder case, ARY News reported. He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

This comes two days after Imran Khan was shot during his long march. Shehbaz wished Imran and others injured a speedy recovery however did not fall short of attacking him for Imran Khan`s "false and cheap conspiracies." PM Shehbaz also urged the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations.

"The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people," Shehbaz said. During the presser, Shehbaz Sharif played a video which showed Imran Khan making statements about the armed forces since 2011.

In a strong statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that if Imran Khan succeeds in proving that he was behind the attack during his Haqeeqi march, then he would resign from his Prime Ministerial post immediately. "Imran Khan`s tales are full of contradictions. I cannot, for even a moment, waste my time thinking that this man - who was granted a new life by Allah - is lying day and night. Today, he is attacking the Pakistan army in a way an enemy would do," the PM said.

Condemning the PTI government, Shehbaz Sharif said, "He damaged institutions, the economy, and foreign relations. I have certain secrets regarding the country`s foreign relations buried in my heart which, if I share, would leave you shocked. But I will not talk about it because I am faithful. I will not sacrifice Pakistan`s interest for personal gains," reported ARY News.