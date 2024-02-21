Pakistan: PML-N And PPP To Form Coalition Government; Shehbaz Sharif To Be PM, Asif Ali Zardari President

After almost two weeks of poll results, two key political parties in Pakistan have agreed to form a coalition government, bringing an end to the deadlock and keeping Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the opposition. Addressing the media, PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the parties have agreed on a power-sharing formula.

As per the deal, it has been decided that Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for both parties for the slot of Prime Minister and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for the President's slot, informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the majority by securing more than 100 seats, were invited to form the government, but they failed to achieve the required numbers. He added that other parties such as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party supported PML-N and PPP in the government-making endeavour.

The upcoming government will work together to pull the country out of the ongoing crises, said Shehbaz Sharif, expressing the hope to be able to deliver. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said the details of the sharing of key constitutional offices between the PPP and PML-N will be announced in the coming days.

Previously, the Election Commission of Pakistan released the outcomes for 265 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly following the general elections held on February 8. No single political party attained a simple majority, necessitating alliances among parties to establish the central government for the next five-year term.