Pakistan police assemble four teams to probe Satnam Singh's killing

New Delhi: To restore the confidence of the Sikh community of Peshawar and prevent their migration to Sikh populated cities of the Islamic nation, the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan has constituted four teams to investigate and nab the assailants who had shot dead an Unani physician Satnam Singh.

According to a community representative in Peshawar Baba Gurpal Singh, police had constituted Raid and Arrest Team, Intelligence Collection Team, Cellular Investigation, and Interrogation Team, and Profiling and Interview Team and have sought one week time from the community to nab the perpetrators behind the gruesome killing of Satnam Singh.

Sources informed that members of all the teams including senior police officials had been asked to mingle with the people living in the vicinity of late Satnam Singh’s house and clinic and collect intelligence input. Besides the terrorist angle, police were also looking into the property or monetary issues, personal enmity angle, religious motivation, etc.

Manmohan Singh, younger brother of late Satnam Singh told that they were satisfied with the functioning of police and were getting full cooperation from them.

“We are convinced with their abrupt action and formation of high-powered teams for now but we are waiting for the results,” said Manmohan Singh who runs a mobile phone business in Peshawar.

He informed that the Inspector General of Police, KPK, had announced the formation of this Special Investigation Team which was comprised of four sub-teams to investigate the issue of killing of his brother.

Notably, some unidentified persons had shot dead Satnam Singh in his clinic on September 30. The incident had spread shock and fear among the minority Sikh community of Peshawar.

Sources informed that following the incident, many Sikh families were contemplating the idea of migration to cities and towns of Pakistan having sizeable Sikh populations like Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hasanabdal, etc.

Kalyan Singh Kalyan, a Sikh leader of Nankana Sahib informed that Sikhs of Nankana Sahib held a demonstration against the killing of Satnam Singh and urged the Pakistan government to ensure their safety and rein in the elements targeting them.

