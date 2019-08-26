Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation on 'Kashmir issue' on Monday

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address his nation on the "issue of Kashmir" at around 5:30 PM IST on Monday. Khan's special assistant, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, posted a tweet confirming that the Pakistani prime minister will speak at around 5:30 PM IST on Monday.

Pm will address the Nation today on the issue of Kashmir — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 26, 2019

Khan's address to his country comes at a time when his government has been crying foul over the Indian governmment's decision to abrogate Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre recently revoked Article 370 and also bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The decision taken by Modi government means that region will now remain under the Centre's rule.

Pakistan has vehemently opposed the Modi government's decision and has been trying its best to internationalise the issue but Islamabad has so far failed to garner any substantial support from international community on this issue. In a major diplomatic victory for India, majority of the countries across the world have supported Modi government's decision relating to Jammu and Kashmir and have refused to interfere in the matter stressing that it is a bilateral issue.

Khan is facing intense political pressure from opposition parties in Pakistan with many accusing him of a 'sellout' on Kashmir. Political observers around the world, therefore, feel Imran's cacophony over Kashmir at a time when the country's economy remains in a shambolic state is merely theatrics which caters to a domestic audience.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly maintained that the Centre is committed to usher in peace, progress and prosperity in Kashmir and the Centre has decided to launch several programmes aimed at the development of region.