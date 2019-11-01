Pakistan reopens aquatic training facilities of LeT in Mirpur and Sialkot: Intelligence Bureau report

Pakistan establishment has reopened the aquatic training facilities of the terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in Mirpur and Sialkot regions, according to Intelligence Bureau (IB). Earlier, these facilities were closed by Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) under international pressure.

The IB report said that the LeT aquatic training camps based in Mangla and Maral have been reactivated by the JUD/LeT second-in-command and son of Hafiz Saed, Talha Saeed.

The report also stated that LeT will launch its own version of recruitment drives in tribal areas on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan near the Swat Valley, Peshawar, Quetta and Illaqa-e-Ghair for a fresh crop of terrorists.