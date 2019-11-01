close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan reopens aquatic training facilities of LeT in Mirpur and Sialkot: Intelligence Bureau report

The report also stated that LeT will launch its own version of recruitment drives in tribal areas on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan near the Swat Valley, Peshawar, Quetta and Illaqa-e-Ghair for a fresh crop of terrorists.

Pakistan reopens aquatic training facilities of LeT in Mirpur and Sialkot: Intelligence Bureau report

Pakistan establishment has reopened the aquatic training facilities of the terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in Mirpur and Sialkot regions,  according to Intelligence Bureau (IB). Earlier, these facilities were closed by Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) under international pressure. 

Live TV

The IB report said that the LeT aquatic training camps based in Mangla and Maral have been reactivated by the JUD/LeT second-in-command and son of Hafiz Saed, Talha Saeed. 

The report also stated that LeT will launch its own version of recruitment drives in tribal areas on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan near the Swat Valley, Peshawar, Quetta and Illaqa-e-Ghair for a fresh crop of terrorists.

Tags:
PakistanLashkar-e-TaibaLeT
Next
Story

Southern California endures second straight day of wind-stoked wildfires

Must Watch

PT30M18S

#IndiaKaDNA: Devendra Fadnavis will be Maharashtra CM says Prakash Javadekar