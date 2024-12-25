Pakistan’s Big Airstrike On Taliban Bases In Afghanistan; Over 25 Dead

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Taliban bases in Afghanistan on Tuesday. The strikes killed an estimated 25-30 people and destroyed training centers, according to officials. The operation targeted a mountainous region in Barmal district of Paktika province near the Pakistan border.

Pakistani jets were responsible for the bombing, ANI reported citing local sources. According to media reports, Murg Bazaar village came under fire, causing severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction. However, Pakistani officials have not confirmed the strikes. Security sources linked to the military, said the operation targeted Taliban bases near the border.

Reports from Khaama Press said the strikes on December 24 hit seven villages, including Laman. Five members of one family were reportedly killed. Recovery efforts are ongoing, and further investigation is needed to confirm details and assign responsibility, the report added.

Afghanistan Vows Retaliation Against Pakistan

The Taliban's Ministry of Defence has pledged to respond to the airstrike in Barmal, Paktika. The ministry condemned the attack and called it their ‘legitimate right’ to defend their land and sovereignty. The ministry further claimed ‘Waziristani refugees’ were among the victims.

In Kabul, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry also criticised Pakistan's airstrikes. They stated the bombing targeted civilians, including women and children.

#BREAKING | Pakistan Airforce conducted air strikes at 4 key terrorist locations in Paktika province Afghanistan killing 20-25 terrorists. Ground sources reported continuous explosions, indicating large quantities of explosives at the sites.



Key targets included Sher Zaman alias… pic.twitter.com/F5nSuR87Iz — Global Defense Agency (@Defense_GDA) December 24, 2024

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this a brutal act against all international principles and blatant aggression and strongly condemns it,” the ministry said.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been rising. Pakistan has blamed the Afghan Taliban for sheltering Pakistani militants. Recent months have seen a surge in attacks by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Pakistani forces.

Taliban defense ministry spokesperson Inayatullah Khwarazmi denied Pakistan’s claims. He stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the airstrikes killed civilians, mainly Waziristani refugees. He mentioned that “several children and other civilians were martyred and injured,” but did not give official casualty numbers. Sources said at least 25-30 bodies, including women and children, have been recovered. Search operations are ongoing.

Waziristani refugees are civilians displaced by military operations in Pakistan’s tribal regions. Pakistan claims that TTP commanders fled to Afghanistan and are sheltered in border areas by the Afghan Taliban. The Taliban deny aiding the TTP and reject accusations of collaboration.

