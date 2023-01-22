Pakistan Schoolgirls fight viral video: Lahore teens abuse, torture classmate over drug dispute

In a shocking incident, a group of four girls abused and tortured their classmate after she refused to take drugs with them at a top school in Pakistan's Lahore. The incident, which took place at Pakistan's American international school, has sent shockwaves across the country.

A video of the group torturing the girl has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see all four girls pulling the girl by her hair and pinning her down to the ground, while others kick her in the face, slaps and abuse her asking her to apologise.

The father of the victim, Imran Younas lodged a police complaint. According to him, the abuser Jannat is a drug addict and wanted his daughter to join them, however, she refused. The victim informed her father about this, who informed t Jannat's parents and also sent a video of her.

Outraged over this, Jannat, along with her sister, Umaima Malik and other two girls tortured and insulted the victim in the school canteen. It is believed that one of suspects is a boxer. In the video, she can be seen hitting the victim's face while another girl is kicking her. "Say sorry. No one will be coming after you," one of the suspects can be heard saying in the video while insulting the victim.

The police is investigating the matter and have also conducted raids on the houses of the suspects.