close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan sends formal invitation to Navjoy Singh Sidhu for inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur corridor

"Please find an invitation for Navjot Singh Sidhu from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor, Narowal, Pakistan, on Saturday, 9 November 2019," read the letter.

Pakistan sends formal invitation to Navjoy Singh Sidhu for inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan on Monday sent a formal invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, which will be held on November 9. In a letter by Pakistan High Commissioner, Syed Haider Shah, the invitation was extended.

"Please find an invitation for Navjot Singh Sidhu from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor, Narowal, Pakistan, on Saturday, 9 November 2019," read the letter.

Live TV

Sidhu, who has expressed his willingness to attend the inaugural ceremony, had written to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday, requesting permission to visit Pakistan for the same.

"It is brought to your kind notice that I have been invited by the Pakistan government for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019. As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots. Therefore, I may be permitted to visit Pakistan for this auspicious occasion," he added.

The Chief Minister has forwarded Sidhu`s request to the Chief Secretary of the State for necessary action in the matter. It may be noted that External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had recently cleared that invites from Pakistan for the inaugural ceremony would have to seek political clearance.

Sidhu, who had earlier attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, has not been included in a Congress delegation, which will be visiting the gurdwara on November 9. A seven-member Congress delegation, constituted by Sonia Gandhi, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is due to visit the Kartarpur Sahib on November 9. Apart from Manmohan Singh, the delegation will consist of Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, and senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada.

Tags:
Kartarpur corridorPakistan Kartarpur corridorNavjoy Singh Sidhu
Next
Story

India not to join RCEP trade agreement, says 'no compromise on core interests'

Must Watch

PT20M45S

5W1H: 04th November 2019