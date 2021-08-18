Pakistan sent 8000 fighters to assist Taliban to take control of Afghanistan

New Delhi: Pakistan's premier intelligence agency ISI had sent almost 8,000 trained terrorists to Afghanistan to fight on behalf of the Taliban and assist them in taking complete control of the country. As per Zee Media sources, after the Taliban insurgents captured Kabul and took over the presidential palace, the Pakistan-backed terrorists have started to return back to their nation along with arms and ammunitions and terror-related items.

On the other hand, a defence expert and former Deputy Chief of Indian Army Staff Lt General Gurmeet Singh claimed that at least 20,000 trained terrorists were sent by Pakistan to Afghanistan to assist the Taliban to take over the country.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the country is in touch with other nations and would decide on the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan on the basis of a regional decision. Addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting, he said that Pakistan would not take a unilateral decision about the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. The minister said that Pakistan was pleased that Afghanistan was spared of bloodshed or civil war and the transfer of power was taking place peacefully.

The banned Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group congratulated the Afghan Taliban on taking control of Afghanistan, describing it as a 'victory for the whole Islamic world', according to a media report on Tuesday. In the statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani reiterated the group's 'allegiance to the Afghan Taliban leadership', and pledged to 'support and strengthen the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.'

