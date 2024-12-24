Pakistan Sentences 25 Civilians Over Imran Khan Protests; US Voices Concern

A Pakistani military court has sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. The sentences are related to attacks on military facilities in 2023, according to the military's media wing on Saturday. Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail and facing several charges, including inciting attacks on the military, worry that military courts might take on a larger role in cases involving him. On May 9, 2023, thousands of Imran Khan's supporters stormed military buildings and set fire to a general's house in protest against his arrest by paramilitary forces. The violence left at least eight people dead.

Pakistan's military described the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court as a "milestone in delivering justice to the nation." However, this has raised concerns internationally. The United States expressed serious concerns about the decision, stating that military courts in Pakistan lack independence, transparency, and due process. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are "deeply concerned" about civilians being tried by military tribunals for their involvement in the May 9 protests.

“The United States continues to urge Pakistani authorities to uphold the right to a fair trial and due process, as guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution,” said a U.S. State Department spokesperson. However, Richard Grenell, a close aide to former President Donald Trump, criticized the statement as insufficient. “You’re late. And this is too little and too weak. Speak clearly. Free Imran Khan,” said Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence in 2020 and was U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna echoed Grenell’s sentiment, calling for Imran Khan's release. “I agree with Richard Grenell. It’s time to free Imran Khan and let the people of Pakistan hold new democratic elections,” Khanna said. In a video posted on social media, he further emphasized, “Free Imran Khan. This is bipartisan. We should not recognize the rigged election in Pakistan. A new election is needed, and Imran Khan must be released.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. envoy on Afghanistan, also weighed in, urging increased pressure on Pakistan’s military. He called for facilitating a balanced political agreement with Khan’s PTI party and ensuring Khan’s release.