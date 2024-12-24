Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2835300https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-sentences-25-civilians-over-imran-khan-protests-us-voices-concern-2835300.html
NewsWorld
IMRAN KHAN ARREST

Pakistan Sentences 25 Civilians Over Imran Khan Protests; US Voices Concern

Pakistan's military described the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court as a "milestone in delivering justice to the nation." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan Sentences 25 Civilians Over Imran Khan Protests; US Voices Concern

A Pakistani military court has sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. The sentences are related to attacks on military facilities in 2023, according to the military's media wing on Saturday. Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail and facing several charges, including inciting attacks on the military, worry that military courts might take on a larger role in cases involving him. On May 9, 2023, thousands of Imran Khan's supporters stormed military buildings and set fire to a general's house in protest against his arrest by paramilitary forces. The violence left at least eight people dead.

Pakistan's military described the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court as a "milestone in delivering justice to the nation." However, this has raised concerns internationally. The United States expressed serious concerns about the decision, stating that military courts in Pakistan lack independence, transparency, and due process. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are "deeply concerned" about civilians being tried by military tribunals for their involvement in the May 9 protests.

“The United States continues to urge Pakistani authorities to uphold the right to a fair trial and due process, as guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution,” said a U.S. State Department spokesperson. However, Richard Grenell, a close aide to former President Donald Trump, criticized the statement as insufficient. “You’re late. And this is too little and too weak. Speak clearly. Free Imran Khan,” said Grenell, who served as acting director of national intelligence in 2020 and was U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020.

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna echoed Grenell’s sentiment, calling for Imran Khan's release. “I agree with Richard Grenell. It’s time to free Imran Khan and let the people of Pakistan hold new democratic elections,” Khanna said. In a video posted on social media, he further emphasized, “Free Imran Khan. This is bipartisan. We should not recognize the rigged election in Pakistan. A new election is needed, and Imran Khan must be released.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. envoy on Afghanistan, also weighed in, urging increased pressure on Pakistan’s military. He called for facilitating a balanced political agreement with Khan’s PTI party and ensuring Khan’s release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK