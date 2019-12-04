Pakistan sets up Kashmir desk at embassies to foment trouble in India: Centre

After failing to garner the support of the international community against the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has come up with a new stunt by forming Kashmir desk at its embassies across the world.

Ministry of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday (December 4) said in Parliament that New Delhi was informed in August that Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has set up Kashmir desk at its embassies in different countries.

Muralidharan said in a written reply that the Pakistani government wants to use the Kashmir desk to radicalize people and train them to unleash violence in India. The minister added that Indian government has already informed different countries about the nefarious design of Kashmir desk and has asked the countries where these desks have been opened to shut them down with immediate effect.

It is to be noted Pakistan has gone on a high-pitched vitriolic diatribe against India since August 5 when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistani leadership has unsuccessfully tried to convince the world that India has been trying to suppress the voice of people for Kashmir. But all the major world powers including the United States of America, Russia, United Kingdom, France and even some powerful Islamic nations have backed India's move stressing that Article 370 is an internal issue of India and the Modi government was justified in taking any decision regarding the same.