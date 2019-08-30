Pakistan Sikh girl allegedly abducted, converted, married to Muslim man

A Pakistan-based Sikh girl, missing for several days, was allegedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. The victim Jagjit Kaur was found after a video surfaced showing her forcible conversion and being renamed as 'Ayesha'.

Live TV

A local maulvi reportedly arranged her marriage with a Muslim man. The girl, aged around 17 years, is the daughter of a priest in Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. Local media reports claim that she was kidnapped and forcefully converted by a local Muslim gang.

The victim's family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's intervention in the matter.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder S Sirsa shared a video of the family seeking help from Khan. “Sikhs of Pakistan seek help from @ImranKhanPTI. I urge @narendramodiJi & @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level bcos forced conversions happening in Pakistan have angered all the Sikhs. This issue must be taken up at @UN as it threatens Sikhs freedom of religion,” he tweeted.

Sikhs of Pakistan seek help from @ImranKhanPTI I urge @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level bcos forced conversions happening in Pakistan have angered all the Sikhs This issue must be taken up at @UN as it threatens Sikhs freedom of religion pic.twitter.com/lsDsKg4ZHZ — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 29, 2019

“The woman who was abducted yesterday is my sister. She was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not accept Islam," Manmohan Singh, one of the brothers is heard saying in the video. "I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," he added.

Sirsa further tweeted, “It is disheartening to see 18-year old girls being converted forcefully to Islam in Pakistan! We condemn such forceful conversions & urge @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up the issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak at global level.”

It is disheartening to see 18-year old girls being converted forcefully to Islam in Pakistan! We condemn such forceful conversions & urge @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up the issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak at global level@ANI @republic @ZeeNews @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/7PUiu34lFZ — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 29, 2019

Several members of the Sikh community in Pakistan gathered at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, demanding the release of the victim.

We stand in solidarity with Sikh brothers in Pakistan who are there at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib to support the demand of Sikh father whose daughter, Jagjit Kaur was forcefully converted to Islam. I appeal to Sikhs all across the world to stand against forced conversions in Pak pic.twitter.com/eA4tBhoRzZ — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 30, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also asked Imran Khan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take action. “Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

"It is a shameful act. This issue will be raised and action will be taken. Friends of Imran Khan who are in other parties in Punjab should tell him to put an end to such things," Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said

Pakistan Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered an investigation into the incident, reported news agency ANI.