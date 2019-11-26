हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan Supreme Court suspends notification giving extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure

The hearing was adjourned after the court observed that only 11 out of 25 members of the cabinet approved the extension of his tenure, which doesn't constitute a majority decision.

Pakistan Supreme Court suspends notification giving extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa&#039;s tenure

Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the notification giving an extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure till November 27. The hearing was adjourned after the court observed that only 11 out of 25 members of the cabinet approved the extension of his tenure, which doesn't constitute a majority decision.

Live TV

According to a local Pakistan media, Dawn, the court issued notices to the defence ministry, the federal government and General Bajwa. He will retire on November 29. 

It may be recalled that in August, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan had extended the term of Bajwa for another three years.

Pakistan politics is going through a volatile phase as there have been murmurs of a coup by the army.

According to Dawn, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa took up a withdrawal application of a petition challenging Bajwa tenure extension. The judge rejected the application and took up the petition in public interest under Article 184 (3) of Pakistan Constitution.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan Army ChiefGeneral Qamar Javed Bajwa
