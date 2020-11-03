Pakistan teaches young girls how to behead to take revenge on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoon: Watch

Continuing its nefarious activities, Pakistan is now teaching young girls how to behead a human to ensure that they can get vengeance on France after the French magazine Chalie Hebdo republished a cartoon that 'insulted' Prophet Mohammad.

In a video posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, young girls in a burka can be seen holding a scimitar and imitating the actions of a 'teacher' who is teaching them how to hold and use a scimitar on an effigy to behead the figure.

In a shocking move, it is being impressed on the minds of the young girls insulting the Prophet can be met with only one punishment which is decapitation. Dressed in pink, the girls can be heard shouting slogans related to decapitation. A few women can also be seen recording videos of these sessions that train to behead humans.

Religious school in Pakistan is teaching children how to behead people who insult Prophet Muhammad. They threaten #France and antagonize cartoonists. pic.twitter.com/BA1tjNvzkB — Ex-Muslims of North America (@ExmuslimsOrg) November 1, 2020

The second part of the video shows a woman giving a hate speech, threatening France and anyone who draws the Prophet with dire consequences. She asks those who draw 'against the Prophet' to come forward and face his followers. The woman goes on to say that 'attacking' the Prophet is a matter of life and death and they are willing to shed blood to take revenge.

The video has attracted extreme criticism on all social media platforms as those who have seen the video believe that the girls are being taught to rely on violence rather than being taught to express their disagreements in a peaceful manner.

In France, a teacher who opened a class debate on free speech by showing students caricatures of the prophet of Islam was beheaded in October. Samuel Paty was killed on October 16 outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin to punish him for showing the caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.

Since their re-publication in September at the start of the ongoing Paris trial over the killings, France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremists: one by a Pakistani refugee that injured two people outside the newspaper's old headquarters, the slaying of the schoolteacher, and a deadly knife attack last Thursday in a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice. All three have prompted terrorism investigations, and France is now at its highest level of alert.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to increase protection of schools and churches immediately after the Nice attack, more than doubling the number of soldiers actively deployed in the country. Paty was killed at the beginning of a two-week French school holiday.

Macron has defended the decision to publish the caricatures, which he says falls squarely into two of France's most cherished rights: freedom of expression and secularism.

The cartoons were originally published in Denmark in 2005 and elsewhere later in countries where freedom of expression is considered inviolable. Many Muslims see them as sacrilegious. "We have the right to believe that these caricatures are in bad taste. There are plenty of people I believe are in bad taste. There are plenty of people who I think say idiotic things," Gerald Darmanin, France's interior minister, told BFM television. "But I'll defend to the death your right to say them, as Voltaire said.