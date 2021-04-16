हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan protests

Pakistan temporarily shuts down all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

As per the local media reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday (April 16) temporarily shut down all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, in the nation for a few hours. 

Pakistan temporarily shuts down all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Representational Image

Islamabad: As per the local media reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday (April 16) temporarily shut down all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, in the nation for a few hours. 

As per the reports, the services of these social media platforms will remain suspended till 4 pm on Friday in the country as a measure to curb the violent protests by a banned religious group. 

The notification from the authority read, “The federal government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP is engaged in terrorism, [has] acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, [was] involved in creating anarchy in the country by intimidating the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent by-standers, attacked civilians and officials, created wide-scale hurdles, threatened, abused and promoted hatred, vandalised and ransacked public and government properties including vehicles and caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, and has threatened, coerced, intimidated, and overawed the government [and] the public and created sense of fear and insecurity in the society and the public at large."

Earlier, the Pakistan government had banned radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The decision was taken after TLP’s supporters clashed with law enforcement agencies on Wednesday injuring over 300 policemen.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan protestssocial media banFacebookTwitterWhatsappInstagramtiktokImran Khan
Next
Story

Global COVID-19 caseload touches 138 million, reveals Johns Hopkins University

Must Watch

PT3M22S

West Bengal Election 2021: Election Commission to hold all party meet in Kolkata