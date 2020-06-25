Pakistan to remain on FATF 'Grey List' till on-site inspection in October 2020

New Delhi: A day after a report by the US stated that Pakistan continues to serve as "a safe haven" for certain regionally-focused terrorist groups, the country has now been put on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) "Grey List" till October.

The decision was taken during the FATF plenary session on Wednesday. The officials in a statement ot the press said: "In the plenary meeting held yesterday, Pakistan`s progress on its Action Plan was not considered due to situation arising out of COVID-19, several jurisdictions including Pakistan had already been given an additional four months` time in April 2020 by the FATF."

Islamabad is yet to complete 13 out of 27 items suggested in its FATF Action Plan. Its progress on its Action Plan would be evaluated in the next meeting which will be held in October 2020.

As per sources, Pakistan could remain in the Grey List longer than October 2020 as an on-site visit by an FATF team will have to confirm the completion of the plan.

In 2018, the FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list and it continues to be in the list since then as it has failed to comply with the tasks given by the FATF to stop terror financing.