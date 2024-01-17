Pakistan Warns Of 'Serious Consequences' After Iran Strike Kills 2 Children In Balochistan

Islamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned Iran's unprovoked violation of its airspace and its missile strike on a Baluchi terrorist group in Balochistan, which claimed the lives of two children and left three girls injured.

Airspace Violation Will Have Serious Consequences: Pak

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stern statement, deeming the violation of sovereignty "completely unacceptable" and cautioning Iran of ''serious consequences.'' Despite established communication channels, Iran's actions have heightened concerns.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Pakistan Lodges Strong Diplomatic Protest

Pakistan lodged strong protests with the senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. The Ministry reaffirmed the protest, stating, "Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran." The Iranian Charge d'affaires was summoned to convey Pakistan's strongest condemnation, holding Iran responsible for the repercussions.

Iran's Missile Attack Threaten Bilateral Relations

Pakistan emphasized that such unilateral acts are incompatible with good neighbourly relations, posing a threat to bilateral trust and confidence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for diplomacy and adherence to established communication channels.

Iran's Response To Jaish al-Adl In Balochistan

The incident followed Iran's attack on the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, a designated terrorist organization opposed to Tehran, located in Pakistan's Balochistan. The strikes targeted the "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl, reflecting Iran's ongoing efforts to counter the group. Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl has been responsible for numerous attacks on Iranian security forces.

Regional Dynamics And Previous Attacks

Sistan-Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, including Jaish al-Adl. The region also faces challenges from drug smugglers. In December, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 police personnel.

Broader Context: IRGC's Actions In the Region

The attacks in Pakistan occurred a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into Iraq's Kurdistan region, targeting an alleged Israeli "spy headquarters" and ISIS-linked targets in Syria. The broader regional context adds complexity to the evolving situation. This development raises concerns about the potential for further escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Iran, necessitating careful diplomatic navigation to address the security challenges in the region.