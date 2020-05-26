Pakistani man arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in England

A Pakistani man was arrested on Monday (May 25) for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in England's Derby. The man also posted a message seeking support for Pakistan on Kashmir before vandalising the Gurdwara

A Pakistani man was arrested by police in England's Derby for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in the city on Monday (May 25). Before vandalising the Gurdwara, the man whose identity is still unknown, posted a message seeking support for Pakistan on Kashmir.

Sources said that Derby police is also probing a possible association of the man with other groups.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and some other Sikh organisations have condemned the horrific act. "Shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, the UK by a man of Pakistani origin, who’s been arrested. Such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis (sic)," CM Singh tweeted.

Local media reported that the crime took place at 8.30 am local time. The front doors of the Gurudwara were smashed by the man.