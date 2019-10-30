close

Pakistan's Azadi March to reach Islamabad on October 31, over one lakh people to join

Representational Image

Islamabad: Azadi March, the massive country-wide protest by Pakistan's opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, will reach the country's capital Islamabad on Thursday.  According to a Geo news report, Azadi March will be attended by around 1 lakh protestors along with the opposition party leaders in Islamabad. 

Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), Awami National Party (ANP) and other smaller opposition parties are sup[porting the march started by Maulana Fazlur-Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

According to the report, JUI-F core committee members have been asked to bring in at least 3,000 workers each from their respective cities to the capital to make it a major mass movement.

More than three dozen JUI-F Members of Parliament (provincial/national assembly/senate) have been assigned by the party's top leadership to mobilise sizable crowds from their constituencies for the Azadi March in Islamabad.

The Azadi March which began on October 27 from Karachi is likely to be one of the biggest protest surpassing the numbers of '2014 dharna' held against the then Pakistani government.  

The Dawn newspaper reported that the Pakistan government was considering calling in the Army in Islamabad to stop the protest march. However, the government and the Opposition on Saturday settled the terms and conditions for the protest.

The protestors are seeking Imran Khan's resignation on the ground that the countries' economy has declined since the time he took over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called him 'fake' in his address.

The Azadi March protestors reached Lahore on Wednesday where they were welcomed in the main camp set up at  Thokar Niaz Baig.

 

