New Delhi: Pakistan has instituted a nationwide prohibition on New Year's celebrations to express solidarity with Palestine. The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, declared a stringent ban on any New Year celebrations as a demonstration of support for Palestine and Gaza, currently engaged in conflict with Israel.

In his address to the nation, Kakar called for a demonstration of unity with the Palestinians and emphasized the importance of displaying sobriety and humility in the New Year.

"In light of the deeply troubling situation in Palestine and as a gesture of solidarity with our Palestinian brethren, the government has declared a stringent prohibition on hosting any form of New Year events," said Kakar.

"The entire Pakistan and the Muslim world are deeply distressed by the tragedy of innocent children being massacred and the genocide of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," he added.

Kakar mentioned that Pakistan has dispatched two aid packages to Palestine, with a third one in the works. He underscored Pakistan's consistent endeavors to shed light on the plight of the Palestinian people on international forums, reiterating the nation's dedication to persist in these efforts to bring an end to the violence inflicted by Israel.

Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas after its fighters burst into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. Its air, sea and ground offensive in Gaza has since killed nearly 21,000 Palestinians, according to authorities.