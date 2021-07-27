हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister rowing a boat to 'nowhere' has set off a wave of memes

The video soon caught the eye of netizens, who turned it into hilarious memes and jokes. They also pointed out that the boat was not moving, as the minister was rowing with only one oar.

Pakistan&#039;s Interior Minister rowing a boat to &#039;nowhere&#039; has set off a wave of memes
File Photo

New Delhi: Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad seems to be the fodder for hilarious memes and jokes after a video of him rowing a boat at a farmhouse recently went viral on social media. Federal Minister for Interior, Ahmad recently took some time during Eid and posted a video of him gently rowing a boat at his 'Freedom House' in Rawalpindi. "Second day of Eid: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed sailing at Freedom House," the caption for the video read, which was shared across all of his social media pages.

The video soon caught the eye of netizens, who turned it into hilarious memes and jokes. They also pointed out that the boat was not moving, as the minister was rowing with only one oar.

Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanSheikh Rasheed AhmadPakistan’s interior ministerAfghan envoys
Next
Story

AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study

Must Watch

PT24M33S

Taal Thok ke (Special Edition): Is it time to liberate PoK?