Afghanistan

Passenger plane carrying 83 people crashes in Afghanistan

It is learnt that the Ariana Afghan Airlines plane, which was en route to Kabul from Herat, crashed in territory controlled by the Taliban.

A passenger plane carrying 83 people crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province in Afghanistan on Monday (January 27), said Khaliqdad Akbari, a member of the local provincial council. Tolo News reported that Akbari has sought help from Afghanistan government urging it to send special forces to the crash site.

It is learnt that the Ariana Afghan Airlines plane crashed in territory controlled by the Taliban. The plane was en route to Kabul from Herat. The fate of the passengers and crew was unknown.

Local media reported that members of the Taliban were at the crash site and trying to douse the fire which has engulfed the plane, Mirror reported.

