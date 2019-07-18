close

immigration

Pentagon approves to push in additional 2,100 troops to US-Mexico border

There are currently about 4,500 active duty and National Guard troops on the border with Mexico.

Pentagon approves to push in additional 2,100 troops to US-Mexico border
File photo of the US-Meixco border near El Paso in Texas. (Reuters)

Washginton: The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had approved a request to send an additional 1,000 Texas National Guard and 1,100 active duty troops to the border with Mexico, the latest deployment in support of President Donald Trump's controversial immigration crackdown.

Major Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters that acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer had approved the additional troops on Tuesday night, and they would be assisting with tasks like logistical support and aerial surveillance.

There are currently about 4,500 active duty and National Guard troops on the border with Mexico.

