Pentagon Increases Military Presence In Middle East As Iran Threatens Israel

New Delhi: The U.S. will deploy a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and keep an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon announced on Friday. This move aims to bolster the American military presence to protect Israel from potential threats by Iran and its allies, as well as to ensure the safety of U.S. troops.

The announcement follows threats of retaliation from Iran and its regional allies in response to the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, raising concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

According to a report by AP, US President Joe Biden and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared a call on Thursday afternoon. Biden talked about new U.S. military deployments aimed at defending against potential attacks from ballistic missiles and drones, as reported by the White House.

The White House in a statement said Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.”

U.S. leaders are worried about increased violence in the Middle East after recent Israeli attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which have led to threats of revenge. Iran has also threatened to take action after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, just a day after senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur was killed in Beirut.

It’s not yet clear which new ships will be deployed to the Middle East, according to AP. The U.S. already maintains a steady presence of warships in the region and the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including the Navy destroyers USS Roosevelt and USS Bulkeley, as well as the USS Wasp and USS New York.