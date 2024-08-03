Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773368
NewsWorld
US PENTAGON

Pentagon Increases Military Presence In Middle East As Iran Threatens Israel

The announcement follows threats of retaliation from Iran and its regional allies in response to the killings of top commander in Beirut, raising concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pentagon Increases Military Presence In Middle East As Iran Threatens Israel Picture source: AP

New Delhi: The U.S. will deploy a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and keep an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon announced on Friday. This move aims to bolster the American military presence to protect Israel from potential threats by Iran and its allies, as well as to ensure the safety of U.S. troops. 

The announcement follows threats of retaliation from Iran and its regional allies in response to the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, raising concerns about a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. 

According to a report by AP, US President Joe Biden and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared a call on Thursday afternoon. Biden talked about new U.S. military deployments aimed at defending against potential attacks from ballistic missiles and drones, as reported by the White House. 

The White House in a statement said Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.” 

U.S. leaders are worried about increased violence in the Middle East after recent Israeli attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, which have led to threats of revenge. Iran has also threatened to take action after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, just a day after senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur was killed in Beirut. 

It’s not yet clear which new ships will be deployed to the Middle East, according to AP. The U.S. already maintains a steady presence of warships in the region and the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including the Navy destroyers USS Roosevelt and USS Bulkeley, as well as the USS Wasp and USS New York. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!