Pervez Musharraf admitted in Dubai hospital in critical condition

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was admitted in a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), late on Wednesday evening. Though the reason for his hospitalisation was not clear, he is said to be in a critical condition and has been shifted to the Intensive care unit (ICU), according to the Pakistan media.

General (retd) Musharraf, 75, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. The former army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Earlier in March too, he was hospitalised after suffering a reaction from a rare disease that has weakened his nervous system, his party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) had said. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment. Musharraf suffered a reaction from amyloidosis, a rare condition for which the former president has been receiving medical care. Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in a person's organs.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president's imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.