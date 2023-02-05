Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistan President, Dies After Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistan President, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday (February 5, 2023). Musharraf, the four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, dies aged 79 at a hospital in Dubai. He was in the United Arab Emirates city for medical treatment since 2016.

Earlier last year, Musharraf was hospitalized due to a complication of his ailment Amyloidosis.

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family had said in a tweet on June 10.

Pervez Musharraf had seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999. He was then sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001.

He resigned in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, had then taken over as Pakistan president.

