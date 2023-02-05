topStoriesenglish2569718
NewsWorld
PERVEZ MUSHARRAF

Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistan President, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistan President and Army chief, died at a hospital in Dubai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pushkar Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistan President, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday (February 5, 2023). Musharraf, the four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, dies aged 79 at a hospital in Dubai. He was in the United Arab Emirates city for medical treatment since 2016. 

Earlier last year, Musharraf was hospitalized due to a complication of his ailment Amyloidosis. 

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family had said in a tweet on June 10.

Pervez Musharraf seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999

Pervez Musharraf had seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999. He was then sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. 

He resigned in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, had then taken over as Pakistan president.

(This is a breaking news, more details to be added soon)

