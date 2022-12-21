'Phone Sex' is Imran Khan's PRIVATE MATTER? Pakistanis having a 'HOT-DEBATE' - some support ex-PM

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's viral sex-call's leaked audio has caused an uproar in the Islamic country. In the audio clip, the cricketer-turned-politician can be heard having 'phone-sex' with 2 women. The country has got divided into two groups following the audio leak. While some say Imraan raised money for flood victims on "onlyfans," others have been questioning the authenticity of the clips.

A debate over the claim has broken on the internet. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi."

While another journalist, Cyril Almeida, says, "No tape, no sex tape, no audio, no recording, nothing will damage IK." Sharing his thoughts over the audio clip, he says that it will not impact Imran Khan's supporters.

The audio has gone viral on the internet and has been shared widely. Many users are questioning the former Prime Minister's conduct, while Pakistani journalist, Ihtisham Ul Haq, says, "Releasing such tapes will only damage you but not IK. Don't stoop so low."

Journalist Hamza Azhar Salem wrote, "Khan saheb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah."

While another user, slammed the existing Pakistani government for sinking so low by tapping and screening phone calls, violating privacy laws, weaponizing sex/shame and releasing such material for everyone to see how desperate they are.

Imran Khan heard boasting his penetration skills in audio lead

The audio was leaked by a local Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on a YouTube channel. In the alleged audio Imran can be heard having lewd and vulgar conversations with both women. In one of the clips, he was talking about "pleasure points" of a woman. "You will enjoy it. All pleasure points will be dealt with. I will explain you the process, "he says. In the same audio, he can also be heard talking about his penetration skills.

'My private parts are paining...' Woman tell Imran Khan in viral audio leak

While in another audio, he is insisting an anonymous woman to come and meet him, however, she denies saying her "private parts" are in pain because of what Imran Khan has done to her. Later after being pacified by Imran, the woman agrees to meet him the next day, to which Imran says that his children are visiting him and he will see if he can postpone that plan.

It is believed that the clip is from Pakistan Prime Minister's office. The audio leak has caused shock waves in the country months before the general election. Defending Imran Khan his party PTI says that the current government is targeting its chief with fake videos and audio clips. It is said that one of the women in the leaked sex-call clip is a minister from PTI.

