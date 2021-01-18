हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sindh

PM Narendra Modi's poster seen at pro-independence rally at Pakistan's Sindh

At the pro-freedom rally organised on the 117th birth anniversary of GM Syed, protesters raised the placards of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders to seek their intervention.

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s poster seen at pro-independence rally at Pakistan&#039;s Sindh
Picture of Indian PM at rally in Pakistan (pic via special arrangement)

New Delhi: The pro-independence rally in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday (January 18, 2021) witnessed posters of several world leaders icluding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protests were part of a rally to mark the birth anniversary of GM Syed, a vocal proponent of Sindhudesh or a separate country for the province.

The protest rally had pictures of other world leaders as well, like of US President-Elect Joe Biden, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, France's Marcon, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British PM Boris Johnson.

The posters mentioned, "Sindh wants freedom from Pakistan".

Sindhudesh freedom movement's posters were also seen. The rally by Jiye Sindh Mutahida Mahaz took place in Sann, located in Jamshoro District, Sindh Province. Sann is the birthplace of GM Syed. Sunday was the 117th birth anniversary of SM Syed, who is regarded as the one of founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism.

Among many ideas and ideologies, he was inspired by India's father of the nation Gandhi. He was the first political prisoner after the creation of Pakistan and spent around 30 years in jail in the country. 

Pakistan, formed after partitioning of India in 1947 has had a number of the separatist movement. These include a major one in the largest province of Baluchistan, Sindhudesh in Sindh and also calls to form a separate homeland for Muhajirs, for people who left India for Pakistan.

In 1971, the country lost its eastern flank which led to the formation of Bangladesh. This year Bangladesh celebrates the 50th year of its independence.

