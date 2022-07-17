NewsWorld
PLANE CRASH

Plane carrying ‘dangerous’ cargo crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

The aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft`s signal was lost.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:32 AM IST
  • The aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan.
  • The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft`s signal was lost.

Trending Photos

Plane carrying ‘dangerous’ cargo crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

New Delhi: A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said. State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft`s signal was lost.

Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.

In a statement it said it had deployed 15 firefighters and seven engines to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash. More rescuers were on their way.

It was not clear what the aircraft`s cargo was but the special disaster response unit was also investigating the scene.

"We are treating the cargo as dangerous material," said a fire brigade official.

Plane crashGreeceUkrainian plane crashUkrainian plane

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022