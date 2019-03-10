हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Colombia plane crash

Plane crash kills 12 in Colombia

Representational image

Bogota: A total of 12 people were killed following a plane crash in Colombia on Saturday, the Special Administrative Unit of Colombia`s Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) said.

The plane was identified as a Douglas DC-3 registered at the airport in the city of Villavicencio, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Aerocivil agency said on its Twitter account that "we regret the accident of the aircraft that covered the route (between the municipalities of) San Jose del Guaviare and Villavicencio."

According to Aerocivil, the authorities have initiated an investigation into the causes of the accident.

