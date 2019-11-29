हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canada plane crash

Plane crashes in Canada, seven people killed

Canada's Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the crash said that plane "collided with terrain" during a flight from Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport to Quebec City.

Plane crashes in Canada, seven people killed
File Image

Kingston: Seven people were killed in a plane crash in the north of Kingston, Canada`s authorities said on Thursday.

The fatal accident took place on Wednesday evening. It is not clear what caused a plane to crash. The wreckage of the plane was found in a heavily wooded area more than three miles north of Kingston, which is between Toronto and Montreal and near the border with America, The New York Times reported. 

Canada's Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the crash said that plane "collided with terrain" during a flight from Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport to Quebec City.

"We will obtain detailed weather information as the investigation proceeds," Ken Webster, an investigator with the board who is leading the inquiry into the crash, said at a news conference on Thursday.

Tags:
Canada plane crashKingstonTorontoMontreal
Next
Story

Pakistan's statement on Ayodhya verdict mendacious propaganda, farrago of distortions and misrepresentations: India at UNGA

Must Watch

PT12M11S

DNA: Utility comparison of onion with apple