Tara Air

Plane skids off runway in Nepal, no casualties reported

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) will be visiting the incident site for inspection to remove the aircraft from the runway.

Photo sourced from ANI.

Kathmandu: An aircraft of Tara Air skid off the runway while landing at Manthali Airport in Ramechhap district here on Monday morning.

All passengers and crew members on board the flight were safe, according to Himalayan Times.

The aircraft 9N-AKK had arrived in Ramechhap from Solukhumbu. 

The airport has been closed after the incident was reported.

"There has been a runway excursion at Ramechhap airport involving our Dornier Do228 aircraft. All passengers and crew are safe. We are working with CAA of Nepal and Ramechhap airport authorities to remove the aircraft from the runway," Yeti Airlines tweeted.

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) will be visiting the incident site for inspection to remove the aircraft from the runway.

Tara AirYeti Airlines
